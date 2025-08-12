Angels' Tyler Bremner Already Named MLB Top-100 Prospect
When the MLB prospect list-makers updated their Top 100 rankings Monday, the Angels' top pick in the amateur draft made a name for himself.
Baseball America chose Bremner as its No. 76 prospect, three slots behind Angels second baseman Christian Moore.
MLB Pipeline chose Bremner as its No. 96 prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the organization behind Moore (No. 50).
It's a strong debut for the 21-year-old right-hander. The UC Santa Barbara product has not pitched in a competitive setting since he was chosen second overall by the Angels in July. Monday, he was assigned to the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate.
The Angels stunned draft prognosticators by using the No. 2 pick — the highest the team has drafted since Darin Erstad was selected first overall in 1995 — on Bremner, who was widely viewed as a mid- to late-first round pick prior to the draft.
After selecting Moore (8th overall) in 2024, Nolan Schanuel (11th overall) in 2023 and Zach Neto (13th overall) in 2022, the Angels drafted a pitcher with their initial first round pick for the first time since taking Sam Bachman (9th overall) in 2021.
Bremner went 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA (77.1 IP – 30 ER) and 111 strikeouts across 14 starts in his junior season with UC Santa Barbara in 2025. He led the Big West Conference in strikeouts, and ranked fifth in the nation (minimum 70 innings) in averaging 12.92 strikeouts per nine innings.
Bremner also led the Big West in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.84), ranked second in WHIP (1.02) and was fourth in earned-run average. He was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week twice (May 12 and May 19), and struck out at least 10 batters in six of his last seven collegiate starts.
Left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson and infielder Ethan Holliday, whom the Angels passed up in the draft, are both starting their pro journeys from a higher place on the midseason rankings.
Anderson ranks 22nd (via MLB Pipeline) and 31st (via Baseball America), while Holliday ranks 17th (Pipeline) and 24th (via BA, which named him its High School Player of the Year in June).
Bremner, on a conference call with reporters after the draft's first round, said he was shocked to get selected second overall by the Angels.
“I don’t think this was really something that we thought was a possibility up until recently," he said. "So it was definitely a shock, and that’s kind of the emotion coming out.”
