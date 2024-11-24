Angels Unlikely to Make 'Huge Splash' in Free Agency, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the most active teams in the early stages of the offseason, indicating general manager Perry Minasian is hoping to bolster the roster this winter. However, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Angels won't be making any big additions.
"The team still isn’t likely to make a huge splash in free agency, but Minasian is looking for another starting pitcher and believes his club has a lot to offer," Bollinger wrote.
Minsaian did reveal the team's priority this winter is improving the rotation. The Angels have already made external and internal moves to do so.
“We're definitely going to look at the free-agent market from a rotation standpoint and we’re looking at the trade market from a rotation standpoint,” Minasian told Bollinger. “That's definitely an area where we can improve. We do like some of our internal options. I believe we’re in a better spot since I’ve been here, just with the depth we have and the young talent that’s been added over the last couple years.”
The Angels added free agent pitcher Kyle Hendricks on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Hendricks, 34, posted a 5.92 ERA for the Chicago Cubs in 2024, but showed improvement down the stretch following a stint in the bullpen.
In Kendricks' last start as a Cub, he threw 7.1 shutout innings in late September. After spending the first 11 years of his career in Chicago, Hendricks returns to the place he grew up.
The Angels also chose to non-tender longtime starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval on Thursday, an indication that the team believed the rotation could improve without his arm.
Sandoval underwent Tommy John surgery in late June and his time line to return remains uncertain. He could return by July or August of the 2025 campaign, but there is also the possibility that Sandoval won't pitch at all next season.
Regardless, the Angels felt it was time to move on after the southpaw spent the last six seasons in Anaheim.
The Angels have made several others transactions this winter to bolster the roster, but a blockbuster deal has yet to transpire. According to Bollinger, it likely won't be happening this winter.
There was speculation that the Angels could be preparing to shock the baseball world and acquire starting pitcher Max Fried in free agency, but it seems unlikely.