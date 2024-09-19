Angels Unlikely to Rush Top Position-Player Prospect to MLB in 2024: Report
The Los Angeles Angels' most recent first-round draft pick finished his first professional season on a high note.
The Angels sent second baseman Christian Moore to the instructional league after the Double-A season wrapped up on Sunday.
Some speculated that Moore, who was drafted in July, might make it to the majors by the end of this season. Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group now reports it is "unlikely" Moore plays for the Angels this year.
Moore posted a .984 OPS in his first 25 professional games and missed two weeks with a knee injury before returning for one final Double-A game on Saturday.
In his first appearance in two weeks, the 2024 eighth-overall pick smacked a single over the second baseman's head in the first inning, marking his first hit of September.
"I got jammed, so that didn't feel too good on the hands," Moore said. "Going into that at-bat, I wanted to see as many pitches as I can but also be aggressive."
The former Tennessee Volunteer slugger singled again in the second inning, driving in a pair of runs for his first multi-RBI game since Aug. 9 and his fifth this season. He added two more RBIs in the fourth inning with a double to center field, setting a career-high with four RBIs in the game.
It was Moore’s fourth game this season with three or more hits, and his third at Double-A. The right-handed-hitting second baseman has notched 11 multi-hit games in just 25 professional games.
"I'm just trying to do my job every day and help out this club and stack wins," Moore said. "I think when you do that, obviously all the highs and performances like that can happen."
Moore also tested his injured knee when he slid into home.
"He's a dude," teammate George Klassen said. "He's a guy you don't want stepping in the box. He'll get you your work every time, so it's good having him on my team, good to see him play."
Moore wrapped up the season with a slash line of .347/.400/.584 over 25 professional games. Along with his 72 games at Tennessee, the 21-year-old is nearing 100 games for the first time in a single season.
The Angels have a strong recent history of aggressively promoting their top draft picks. It's a philosophy that allowed Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, Ben Joyce, Reid Detmers and others to reach the majors earlier than they would have in any other organization.
Moore might not wait long for his Anaheim debut, either, but it apparently won't happen this year.