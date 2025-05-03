Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization

⚾Trevor Larnach, @trevorlarnach! HR (4)



4/25/25 @ MIN, ⬇️ 4th

vs RHP Carl Edwards Jr.



110.6 MPH / 20° / 409 ft to RF

Off a 88.1 MPH changeup



▶️It's a home run in 29/30 parks.◀️

🏟️(Not in SF.)



📺: https://t.co/66lNJOa1QR pic.twitter.com/cSBJyJb71Y