Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. has chosen to become a free agent after rejecting his assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake.
A player may reject their outright assignment if they have at least three years of service in MLB or have been outrighted previously in their career.
Edwards fulfills both requirements, meaning he will be free to talk to any team he sees fit, including if he wants to remain with the Angels.
Edwards had joined the Halos on a minor league deal after signing with the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League two months prior.
While at Salt Lake, he tossed a little more than 11 innings over seven appearances with a 1.54 ERA.
He then received the call-up to the majors, where he pitched only three innings, allowed three runs on four hits and one walk, leading the team to decide to move him back down.
His expected ERA was only 4.13 in that tiny stint with the team, though he is seemingly past his prime.
When at his best with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, Edwards was a dependable relief pitcher during both the regular season and playoffs as the team clinched their first World Series title.
The Angels have the third-worst ERA in the MLB, sporting a 5.22 ERA so far, and having the third-lowest WAR generated by the team's pitchers.
The damage is not from hits; rather, it is home runs, walks, and a lack of strikeouts that are producing woeful results.
The offense for the Angeles remains the strongest part of the team, though the pitching has let the team down, as it has for quite a few years in recent Angels seasons.
