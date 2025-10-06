Angels Notes: Veteran Elects to Leave Organization, GM Decision Made, First Rounder Has Elbow Injury
A Los Angeles Angels veteran utility man has elected to leave the organization and head to free agency. After being designated for assignment this past September and outrighted to Triple-A, he will be able to declare free agency as a minor league free agent.
In other news, a decision has been on general manager Perry Minasian moving forward. After another bleak season in Anaheim, the question remains if change needs to be made, especially after the team decided not to go with manager Ron Washington at the helm in 2026.
Finally, an Angels first round pick has an elbow injury in an unfortunate development. The right-hander reportedly had a clean MRI, but is still going to be held out of pitching in instructs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
