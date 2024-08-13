Angels vs Blue Jays: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Angels return home Monday to play the Toronto Blue Jays, who who have the American League's second-worst record (19-28) since June 16. The Angels are 24-23, the seventh-best record in the AL, over that same span.
Here's all you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 6:38 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Blue Jays -110/Angels -110
Over/under: 9
Prediction
Both teams come into this game after weekend struggles — the Angels having lost two of three to the Nationals in Washington, D.C. and the Blue Jays having lost two of three to the Oakland A's. Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04 ERA) will start for the Angels, while Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.44 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays. Considering the recent form of both pitchers, expect a high-scoring game.
More
• Angels shortstop Zach Neto is hitting .340 since July 9 with six home runs and 22 RBIs
• Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Neto are the first four 25-or-younger players with at least 10 home runs in a single season in Angels history
• Logan O’Hoppe ranks third among major league catchers with 16 home runs this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (22 HR) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (20 HR).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
