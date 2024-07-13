Halos Today

Angels vs Mariners: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Game 2

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 19, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) runs on to the field for the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels will send Tyler Anderson to the mound in his final tuneup before next week's All-Star Game in the second game of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Right-hander Bryan Woo starts for Seattle.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's game:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

• TV: Bally Sports West

• Radio: 830-AM

Odds

 • Moneyline: Mariners -135 / Angels +114

• Over/under: 8.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

This matchup is set to be a pitcher’s duel. Woo, boasting an ERA of 1.77, will be tough to beat. Anderson's solid recent performances could keep the Angels in contention. With both teams showing strong pitching, expect a low-scoring affair.

More

• The Angels are 16-14 all-time in their City Connect uniforms — 3-1 this season — which they will wear in this game.

• After starting the season 0-for-21, and missing all of May and June with a hamstring injury, Anthony Rendon is hitting .333 (23 for 69). He's reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games.

• Nolan Schanuel is hitting .306 (30-for-98) since June 12.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

