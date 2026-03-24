The Good and the Bad from Angels vs. Dodgers Game 2

Exhibition games need to be viewed through a different lens than regular season games. The Freeway Series is as close to a real game as possible, but players and teams are still implementing pitches and adjustments that may or may not carry over to the real games.

With that being said, there are things to glean from exhibition contests this close to the regular season. Let's take a look at the good and the bad from last night's contest.

12 walks was great sign.

Last year the Angels were on of three teams with an on base percentage under .300. Their .298 mark was only .005 better than the Colorado Rockies. That is absolutely brutal.

But the team showed more patience last night. Against a Roki Sasaki who was clearly not on top of his game, the Angels were patient and even correctly challenged a call by the home plate umpire. In the first inning Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, and Yoan Moncada walked consecutively and the Angels made Sasaki throw a ton of pitches.

The walks did not stop there. Against a solid group of Dodgers pitchers, the Angels worked an even dozen walks led by 3 for Moncada and 2 for Adam Frazier. This is a stark change from last year and would be a major boon to the Angels power laden offense if it carries over to the regular season.

Ryan Zeferjahn getting lit up is a bad sign.

Aug 16, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn (56) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Zeferjahn figures to be a mainstay in the Angels bullpen and should be ramping up for Opening Day. In likely his final dress rehearsal for the regular season he was tagged for 3 runs on 4 hits while only recording 2 outs. The worst part is 2 of those hits left the ballpark.

After an unimpressive run through the Cactus League Zeferjahn needs to show some serious improvement soon or be faced with another demotion to the minors. He will make the Opening Day bullpen, but he is not looking like a reliable option.

Najer Victor continues to look good.

After shining against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, the reliever put a spotlight on himself. Going against the Dodgers last night he pitched a scoreless frame. He did issue a walk but he also recorded a K.

Victor must be on the team's radar by now. If he keeps performing at this level, expect to see him in an Angels uniform this summer.

Adam Frazier was really good.

Two walks, a hit, and a defensive gem to end a scoring threat adds up to one heck of a game. The Angels needed a solution at second base and Adam Frazier is thus far providing one.

He's generally more solid than spectacular but he had a great game last night. If he can solidify the keystone that will be a big boost to the Angels on both sides of the ball.