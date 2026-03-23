The Angels Opening Day Rotation Is Clear Now

Yesterday's news that Grayson Rodriguez will start the year on the injured list clarified the last lingering question regarding the Angels rotation. The bullpen picture is not yet crystal clear, but there is not a ton of mystery either.

The Rodriguez news followed a flurry of roster moves on Friday that included the announcement that both Ryan Johnson and Jack Kochanowicz will make the Opening Day roster. At that time their roles were not known, but now we know they will be in the starting rotation.

Here is the Angels rotation to begin the season. with their age on Opening Day and bWAR and ERA+ from 2025.

Jose Soriano - RHP, 27, 2.3 bWAR, 100 ERA+

Soriano will get the ball on Opening Day which is a big honor. Given his 1.00 ERA against Houston in their ballpark he is the right choice to start the season on the mound for the Angels.

At age 27 and blessed with a nasty sinker and knuckle curve ball, Soriano is in his prime and a solid bet for a breakout season. How pitching guru Mike Maddux is able to influence and improve Soriano is one of the most intriguing storylines of the season.

Yuseki Kikuchi - LHP, 34, 3.2 bWAR, 107 ERA+

Feb 16, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) runs through drills during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

A free agent signing that went well for the Angels, Kikuchi was the clear leader of the 2025 staff. He entered camp well ahead of schedule so he could pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Kikuchi has averaged 32 starts per season the last three years and has pitched to a 3.97 ERA in 521.2 innings over that time. The Angels will need Kikuchi to be the steadying force in the rotation if they have any hope of playing meaningful games this summer.

Reid Detmers - LHP, 26, 1.3 bWAR, 108 ERA+

Mar 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafted 10th overall in the 2020 draft as a polished, projectable starting pitcher Detmers has been inconsistent as a starter. At times he's looked great but at other times he's struggled. Last year a move to to the bullpen helped Detmers get into an attack mode and his results improved dramatically.

One of the few MLB pitchers to have both a no hitter and a save on his resume, Detmers returns to the rotation in 2026. He's been working on his curve ball and breaking pitches this Spring. His ERA in the Cactus League isn't pretty but Detmers was clearly working on his craft not trying to get results.

A lot is riding on Detmers being able to live up to his draft billing and become a solid piece of the rotation.

Ryan Johnson - RHP, 23, -0.8 bWAR, 59 ERA+

Apr 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) throws a pitch during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Posting Johnson's numbers from last year really isn't fair to the young righty. He skipped the minor leagues and made the Opening Day squad last year as a reliever. He got hit hard in 14.2 innings, particularly by lefties.

After dominating High A last season and working hard on adding movement to his pitches, Johnson looks a lot better in Spring Training this year. He adds some high upside and plus pitches to the Angels rotation.

Angels GM Perry Minasian says they are giving young players a chance this season. Johnson is one of many young arms who might be a part of the future for the Angels. He'll get his chance in the rotation to open the season.

Jack Kochanowicz - RHP, 25, -1.5 bWAR, 63 ERA+

Aug 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Like Johnson, Kochanowicz was on the Angels roster to begin the 2025 season. However, Jack had spent four years in the minor leagues working his way up to the Major League level. A lack of strikeouts and propensity to give up the long ball led to Kochanowicz being sent back down to AAA after 111 innings of 6.81 ERA ball.

After refining some of his pitches, Kochanowicz showed up to Spring Training on the outside looking in but put up great numbers in the Cactus League. In 4 games Jack has pitched 13.2 innings with a stellar 1.98 ERA. Most importantly, he recorded 11 strikouts against only 4 walks in that span. He did surrender 2 home runs, though.

Kochanowicz and Johnson are both pitching to keep their MLB level jobs. Once Grayson Rodriguez is healthy and ready to go one will likely be sent down to AAA. But considering Rodriguez has an option remaining, if they both pitch well they could keep the higher profile Rodriguez in AAA as depth.