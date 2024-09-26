Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels will look to avoid their franchise record-setting 96th loss of the season — and an embarrassing series sweep — in a rare Thursday morning game on Chicago's South Side.
Here's how the Angels will line up behind starter Tyler Anderson:
It's the Angels' final road game of 2024, and they have a chance to hang history on the White Sox. Chicago is looking to avoid its 121st loss of the season, which would establish a modern record.
Here are all the details to know:
How to Watch
Time: 11:10 a.m.
Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -135/White Sox +114 7.5
Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
Tyler Anderson (10-14, 3.70 ERA) has been the Angels' most reliable starter this season, available even as his ERA in August and September has been north of 5.00. He is perhaps the Angels' best shot to avoid a series sweep. Ace Garrett Crochet was originally scheduled to start the game for the White Sox, but his start was pushed back for Friday against Detroit. Now the assignment goes to right-hander Chris Flexen (2-15, 5.15 ERA) — a not-so-subtle signal from manager Grady Sizemore to the team that the game before them is not the most important. Advantage Angels.
More
• Zach Neto and Logan O’Hoppe have each hit over 20 home runs this season, a first for Angels' teammates in their age-24 season or younger.
• First baseman Nolan Schanuel leads American League rookies with 68 walks and boasts a .343 on-base percentage. He will miss the game with a lower right leg contusion.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
