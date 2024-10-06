Angels Will Look to Make Significant Changes to Mike Trout's Role Next Season
To say this season has been disappointing for the Los Angeles Angels is an understatement.
The Angels finished with a 63-99 win-loss record. This not only puts them in last place in the American League West but gives Los Angeles its worst record in franchise history.
General manager Perry Minasian acknowledges this, but also recognizes that the big picture is more important than the moment.
“As far as the season goes, very frustrating from a small-picture standpoint,” Minasian said, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. “Big picture, there are a lot of things to be excited about. I believe this is the type of year that we’ll look back at a year from now, two years from now, and say that was huge.”
“For this organization to do that, we needed to have a young core to build around. And I believe in this young core. We finally have it. It’s really exciting to watch.”
This focus on younger player development obviously brings questions about the future of star center fielder Mike Trout, who was taken out of this season early due to a torn meniscus.
This has prompted Minasian and others to discuss whether their star player should be shifted to a corner outfield spot or just be moved to designated hitter.
“Something needs to change,” Minasian said. “Doing the same thing over and over hasn’t worked. So what exactly that plan is is yet to be determined. We’ll continue to talk about it.”
While there are questions about Trout's field efficiency, he still managed to hit excellently. Despite only maintaining a .220 batting average in 29 games, Trout also hit 10 home runs and 14 runs batted in.
However, this is far off from what has been expected of the 11-time All-Star. Trout has consistently been one the standout players not just for the Angels, but for all of Major League Baseball.
In his 14 season career, Trout has maintained a .299 batting average with 378 home runs, 954 RBI, 212 stolen bases, and 1,123 runs.
Trout has also earned countless accolades. He is a three-time American League MVP (2014, 2016, 2019), AL Rookie of the Year (2012), a three-time All-MLB First Team (2019, 2020, 2022), and won the Silver Slugger Award nine times.
Trout led the American League in RBIs in 2014 and in stolen bases in 2012.
