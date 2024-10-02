Angels General Manager Calls Out Anthony Rendon
Ever since the Los Angeles Angels signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract in Dec. 2019, Rendon has fallen short of expectations. Rendon, who was coming off a season in which he made the All-Star Game and won the World Series in 2019 with the Washington Nationals when he signed with the Angels, has disappointed since coming to Anaheim.
Rendon's struggles with the Angels have largely been credited to his injuries since joining the team. Rendon has not played over 60 games in a season since coming to the Angels, and annually misses time because of injuries. He has dealt with a groin injury, knee contusion, hamstring injury, and season-ending hip injury all in one season in 2021. He underwent wrist surgery in 2022, and missed time because of suspension in 2022 and 2023.
This season, Rendon landed on the 60-day injured list because of a hamstring injury, and landed on the IL again due to an oblique injury.
Yet, Rendon's unsatisfactory performance with the Angels has not only been because of injuries. Even when Rendon is healthy, he has played far from the level he was expected to when he signed such a contract. Rendon has hit below .250 in each of the last four seasons, and has not hit 10 or more home runs in a season since leaving Washington.
During the 2024 season, Rendon did not hit one single home run over 57 games. Not one. He hit a career-low .218, and had a career-low 14 RBIs.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian acknowledged that Rendon has not played well for the Angels, and will have to earn his place with the team.
“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “So he’s gonna have to come in and earn it. There’s no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth, where we have some versatile players that can do some different things, so the best players are gonna play, no doubt about it.”
The Angels showed Rendon will have to "earn it" this season by moving him out of the leadoff spot during the 2024 season. Rendon does have two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Angels in 2019, but it doesn't sound like his place on the team is guaranteed.