Angels’ Mike Trout Won’t Return to Field for At Least Another Week
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout recently returned from the injured list after missing a month due to a knee injury, though it is unclear when he will get back to playing in the outfield.
Trout has come back as a designated hitter, providing some much-needed production, but the organization is being extra cautious with his return.
While he took some repetitions fielding before returning and did some running in the outfield, he is not expected to return for a while.
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that Trout is expected to practice fielding again during the second weekend of June.
“Yesterday, after the game, when I talked with the trainers, they showed me the paperwork, and I was ahead of myself,” Angels manager Ron Washington told Fletcher.
“They want to wait till we get back to Anaheim.”
The Angel gave Trout the day off on Sunday, though he came in to pinch hit, getting an RBI single.
On Monday against the Red Sox, he went 3-for-4 with a home run. He's now 8-for-14 since coming off thei njured list.
Trout is also maintaining a measured approach, knowing he will return to the outfield; it is only a matter of when.
“Once I feel good enough, I’ll be back in right,” Trout said.
“My swing has been feeling really good, and I had a good live BP. That’s kind of been my game before the game most days.”
The Angels have been extremely inconsistent to start the season, playing well to start the year, hitting a major slump, and then a win streak.
Week by week, Angel fans are not sure of what team they expect to play. The inconsistency has plagued all parts of the game, hitting, fielding, and pitching.
There has been a raft of injuries that Washington has needed to contend with, though the return of Trout is likely going to give the team a needed boost in terms of consistency.
