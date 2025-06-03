Angels Pitcher Returns 3 Weeks After Getting Hit in the Head by Line Drive
Los Angeles Angels No. 3 prospect George Klassen returned to Double-A Rocket City Sunday after a line drive struck him in the head and forced him out of a contest against the Montgomery Biscuits on May 11.
The Trash Pandas activated the 23-year-old Sunday before their game against the Biloxi Shuckers and announced Klassen would be starting. Klassen suffered a concussion after the comebacker caught him, and he spent time on the 7-day concussion injured list. In the game which he left, Klassen pitched 3.1 innings, recording two strikeouts in a loss.
More news: Angels Castoff Joins Dodgers After Being Claimed Off Waivers
Klassen lasted 2.1 innings in his start against the Shuckers, allowing five earned runs in the third inning while striking out three. He threw 53 pitches for 33 strikes in the outing before right-hander Kelvin Caceres relieved him. The outing bumped his season ERA up to 6.03.
Klassen's 11.17 strikeouts per nine innings is the highest among Trash Pandas pitchers with more than 20 innings pitched.
Before his start Sunday, Klassen had a 4.97 ERA, posting a 1-3 record in seven games while striking out 36 batters in 29 innings. He shot up through the Angels' organization — finding himself in High-A after just one start and Double-A after five more — after landing with the Halos as part of the trade which sent Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. MLB.com projects him to reach the majors in 2026.
The Phillies selected the 23-year-old out of the University of Minnesota with the 193rd pick in the 2023 draft.
More news: Angels’ $33 Million Reliever Back on Injured List After Throwing Just 15 Pitches in 2025
With Klassen back, the Angels will hope he continues to develop in the minors and becomes a major league asset for the club in the coming years.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.