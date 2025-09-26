Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Expects to Be Even Better Next Year
Yusei Kikuchi's initial season with the Los Angeles Angels had its ups and downs.
Kikuchi inked a three-year deal in the offseason worth $63 million. He was the first big signing to kick off the free agency period. Given his experience as a frontline starter, the Halos were expecting him to lead their staff en route to their first playoff appearance in over a decade.
The 34-year-old wasn't poor, per se — though he wasn't an elite ace, either. In 33 starts, the left-handed starter went 7-11 with a 3.99 ERA.
Kikuchi spoke to reporters after his final start of the season on Wednesday evening. There was some optimism coming from the veteran pitcher, and further hope that he will be a very prominent cog in the franchise's plans moving forward.
“Looking at my numbers, it’s been similar the last three years,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter. “So you could take it negatively, the fact that the numbers are still the same. But I can also take it positively as well. I think I have another gear, and I think I can take the positive from this year and I can be even better next year.”
Against the Kansas City Royals, Kikuchi was brilliant — allowing only one hit and one earned run over five innings. This included six strikeouts and only one walk for good measure.
“I finished off on a good note today,” Kikuchi said. “The last three games especially, I think really went well. I think I can take the positives from that, and it’ll lead to good things for next year. Looking forward to it.”
Over his final three starts of the 2025 season, Kikuchi (including the outing on Wednesday) threw a combined 16.2 innings allowing only four earned runs and 10 hits.
There's no doubt Kikuchi will be among the most counted on players within the roster next season. There's an expectation he wins double-digit games, and furthermore provides the Halos with a credible arm atop their rotation.
Additionally, Kikuchi has the veteran chops to be a wealth of knowledge for some of of the younger arms in the group including Jose Soriano and Jack Kochanowicz.
