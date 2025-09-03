Angels' Zach Neto Reveals Hilarious Mike Trout Story
The Los Angeles Angels have an incredible mix of young talent and demonstrated experience on their roster that is perhaps best encapsulated by three-time MVP Mike Trout and 24-year-old rising star Zach Neto.
Neto is having an extremely productive year, batting .262/.319/.486 with an OPS of .805, along with 25 home runs, all of which are career-highs. His bWAR of 5.0 is on pace to eclipse last season's mark of 5.1, despite playing 37 fewer games thus far.
Trout has played in over 100 games for the first time since 2022 and has 20 home runs for the first time since that season as well.
Neto recently shared on MLB Network what it's like to work each day with a future Hall of Famer, and one that he grew up idolizing — but he knows better than to tell Trout that to his face.
"Don't tell him that," Neto said of Trout being his childhood idol. "He'll be pissed."
After some laughs from the MLB Network crew, Neto clarified how special this opportunity has been over the last few seasons.
"It's unbelievable," Neto said. "Being able to call him one of my closest friends on this team is pretty special. It's something that not many people get to say, but he definitely brought me in with open arms and just being able to teach me every day and just have some fun, that's what he's all about."
Analyst Harold Reynolds then wanted to ensure that Neto didn't tell Trout that he grew up watching him to which Neto cleverly responded, "No, no, I didn't tell him that. I know where to stand around here."
Last month, after Neto had a two-home-run night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the pair's friendship could be seen on social media as Trout jokingly called out his buddy.
"Guy hits two home runs dude, now he's doing photoshoots. Oh my gosh. Look at this guy," said Trout.
With the Angels are sitting at 65-73 and 7.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the American League, October baseball is essentially out of the question.
While there are still many exciting pieces on the Halos, there is a lot of work to do to break baseball's longest active streak of missing the postseason.
