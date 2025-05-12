Halos Today

Angels' Zach Neto Still Isn't 100 Percent Healthy

Nelson Espinal

May 10, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first for the out against center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
May 10, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first for the out against center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto missed the beginning of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury sustained at the end of the previous season.

Neto injured his right shoulder during a slide at the end of September, which forced him to undergo surgery in November and prevented him from playing again until late April.

At first, he tried to avoid surgery, but after rehab and treatment were not delivering results, he made the tough decision to undergo the procedure.

Since his return, Neto has looked as if he never missed a beat, providing a steady presence at shortstop while continuing to be one of the team's most consistent batters in the lineup.

While he still manages to be productive, there are lingering effects from the surgery, as Neto has been battling the mental side of injuring his shoulder.

“There’s nothing wrong with his arm,” manager Ron Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

“He’s just got to get that mental block out where he can let it go. Because you notice when he turned that double play how he threw that ball. You don’t see him get that quick arm action when he’s catching the ball normally. So it’s there.”

In order to overcome his mental issues, Neto has been putting in work before and after games to try to feel fully comfortable throwing a ball with less thought.

“It’s a lot,” Neto said. “It’s something I’m not used to, because my arm has always been pretty good. I’m usually one of the first ones here and one of the last ones to leave.”

Since returning from injury, Neto has achieved a 135 wRC+ in 20 games, which is above the league average in runs created, while also recording a 0.7 WAR.

His offensive production is crucial for a lackluster Angels offense, which will keep him in the starting lineup until he resolves his lingering shoulder discomfort.

Once he manages to resolve all of the issues, Neto will contribute significantly on the defensive end as well.

