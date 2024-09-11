Another Failed Bunt Draws Criticism From Angels' Manager
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio officially made his MLB debut on Saturday during the Angels' 6-4 loss to the Texas Rangers. His contract was officially selected along with outfielder Jordyn Adams as the Angels placed Kevin Pillar and Jo Adell on the 10-day injured list.
Adell has since been ruled out for the season.
Teodosio, a 25-year-old rookie out of Clemson, impressed Angels manager Ron Washington with his defense at center field in his debut.
“That’s supposed to be his forte, playing defense,” Washington said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Orange County Register. “Now we’ve got to get him right in the fundamental side of the game.”
While Teodosio did well on defense, he left more to be desired at the plate, and more specifically with his bunting. Teodosio showed bunt several times with a runner on first base in the seventh inning of his debut game but did not get a bunt down before striking out.
“Moving runners and being able to bunt, [he has] to do those types of things because that’s a part of the game he’s going to have to execute,” Washington said. “There can’t be excuses if you can’t execute that. That’s Rule 1 in baseball. That’s Baseball 101. If you can’t do that, you can’t be in baseball.”
Since coming up to the majors, Teodosio has not excelled at the plate. He has taken nine at-bats, but has yet to record his first hit or walk for the Angels. He has struck out four times.
Teodosio finally got his first opportunity in the majors after spending four years in the Angels' minor league system. He began playing in Triple-A this season, starting with Triple-A Salt Lake. He has slashed .276/.339/.418 for 113 hits, 63 runs, five home runs, and 51 RBIs in 114 games for the Bees this season.
In Double-A a year ago, Teodosio hit .212 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs over 118 games.
Teodosio is one of several young Angels players who have recently debuted for the team as another lost season winds down for Los Angeles. In addition to Teodosio, pitchers Sam Aldegheri and Caden Dana have debuted. They have each started two games and earned one win so far.
The Angels also called up Orange County native Eric Wagaman for his debut this week.