Jo Adell's Season With Angels is Officially Over
The Los Angeles Angels cleared a spot for José Suarez on the 40-man roster by moving Jo Adell to the 60-day injured list.
To create space for Suarez on the active roster, right-hander Hans Crouse was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. The team confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.
The 25-year-old outfielder was placed on the 10-day IL over the weekend due to a left oblique strain.
By moving him to the 60-day IL with just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Angels have officially ended his 2024 campaign.
Once a top prospect for the Angels, Adell appeared to be having a long-awaited breakout during the first eight weeks of the season, but his performance declined as the season dragged on. Over his last 90 games, Adell has hit .190 with a .611 OPS. He will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason.
Adell, along with outfielder Kevin Pillar, exited Friday night’s game early due to injuries. Adell left after his at-bat in the second inning with a left oblique strain, while Pillar, who replaced Adell, was removed before the ninth inning due to a left thumb sprain. An MRI later confirmed the strain for Adell.
The outfielder hit .207 with 20 home runs, 15 doubles, and 62 RBIs over 130 games. This marks his most significant playing time in his first five major league seasons.
“I think he’s learned a lot about the game and he also learned a lot about himself and when you put those two things together, the next time you go through it you should be better for it,” manager Ron Washington said of Adell. “There’s a lot of upside to his career.”
Because oblique strains can linger, the fate of Adell's season was inevitable.
“When you strain that oblique, it’s not like you’re going to come back tomorrow,” Washington said. “We’re going to miss him, he was getting there. Now, he gets more time off.”
As for Pillar, his fate is yet to be determined. Washington didn't think his injury was serious and is optimistic that he will return to the lineup before the season's end.
“It wasn’t damaged, but he had an operation on that thumb area before and the operation held, so it’s just muscle strain,” he said. “Hopefully, he can make it back before it’s over with.”
Pillar, 35, is hitting .251 with six home runs, 40 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 76 games for the Angels this season.