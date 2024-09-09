Arm Fatigue Ends Promising Angels Pitcher’s Season
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano's season has ended early due to arm fatigue. The Halos transferred him to the 60-day injured list on Saturday and confirmed that he won't pitch again this season.
Angels manager Ron Washington said there has been no change in Soriano’s condition. He has been on the IL with right arm fatigue since Aug. 17.
Soriano (6-7) last appeared for the Angels in a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. He was pulled after throwing 76 pitches in 3.2 innings during the first game of the three-game series.
“My eyes told me he was tired by the third inning, so when we got to the fourth, he was really tired,” Angels manager Ron Washington said after that game. “I was taking him out so he didn’t hurt himself because he was going to gut it out.”
The 25-year-old was one of the Angels' most effective starters this season. He won his first two starts in June and had a 1.93 ERA in those games before an abdominal infection put him out for three weeks.
Since returning from that first stint on the injured list, he went 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA in seven starts.
Neither Soriano nor Washington thought he would be lost for the season.
“I’m not worried about it being a major injury, it’s just starting to fatigue,” Soriano said through an interpreter. “I’m just going to work to come back as soon as I can.”
Washington added: “His arm is tired and we just want to give him a break. When he comes back, try to fit him in and finish the season.”
Soriano’s season highlight came on July 23 against the Mariners, where he threw 7.2 innings, allowed just three hits and one run, and induced 10 ground balls, all on just 100 pitches, securing a win.
Given his performance this year, Soriano is set to be a key part of the Angels' starting rotation in 2025. His development into a reliable starter is promising for the team’s pitching future, demonstrating a knack for refining pitchers with strong arms but past command issues, as well as converting relievers into starters.
The Angels placed outfielders Jo Adell and Kevin Pillar on the 10-day IL before Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers, which is what prompted the Angels to move Soriano to the 60-day IL.