Arte Moreno Breaks Silence on 2024 Season: 'It Was a Terrible Year, Obviously the Worst Year'
Following a franchise-record 99 losses, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno provided clear directives for general manager Perry Minasian as the offseason approached.
“We have a plan to try to add players that are going to help us compete,” Moreno said to the Southern California News Group. “Perry’s marching orders are we need to build a team that can compete for a playoff spot. When you get to playoffs, anything can happen.”
Moreno reiterated that those are just the plans for 2025.
Last offseason was a nightmare for the Angels. Moreno was unable to sign high-profile free agents and was stuck with an inexpeienced roster and a couple of injury-prone veterans.
The result was a franchise record in losses.
“I hate to say it’s a terrible year because we had so much growth with our young people,” Moreno said on a phone call with the Southern California News Group, “but from wins and losses, it was a terrible year. Obviously, the worst year.”
Despite the team's struggles, Moreno granted Minasian a two-year contract extension, expressing his appreciation for the effective communication with both Minasian and manager Ron Washington. He noted that he speaks with Minasian "every day."
Slashing the payroll also played a role in the disappointing season.
The Angels reduced their payroll by approximately $40 million, nearly bringing it under the luxury tax threshold. A significant portion of this decrease was due to Shohei Ohtani’s $30 million salary no longer being on the books. Moreno indicated that the Angels plan to spend more in 2025 than in 2024, but not as much as they did in 2023.
“We won’t go there again,” Moreno said. “It’s just an automatic loss. If I start piling up (financial) losses, then the next year I’m going to cut.”
Although various methods exist for assessing a team's payroll, the Angels have consistently ranked above average but have not been among the top spenders. Moreno appears satisfied with maintaining the Angels' spending at a level lower than that of the league's highest expenditures.
“The teams that are spending the money they’re spending, they’re losing a lot of money,” Moreno said. “Not a little bit of money. They’re losing a lot of money. And some teams are selling equity to keep their payroll up.”
Perhaps if Moreno brings in some more talent whether via trade or free agency, the Angels will have a real shot at the postseason next season.