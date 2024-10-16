Arte Moreno Reveals What Positions Angels Want to Upgrade This Offseason
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno knows that his club had an extremely disappointing season but he has turned the page and has his sights set on 2025.
In a phone interview with MLB.com on Wednesday, Moreno stated that the aim is to compete for a postseason spot in 2025 while also focusing on creating a sustainable winning team.
In order to create a winning team, the Angels need to upgrade at a few positions. The current strategy involves bolstering the roster through free agency and trades this offseason, with a focus on enhancing the infield, outfield, and rotation.
The Angels are looking to the Royals as a model for success, as Kansas City transformed from a 106-loss team in 2023 to a postseason contender in 2024 by making strategic free-agent signings and trades that complemented their young core without overspending on a superstar player.
He also spoke highly of general manager Perry Minasian, who received a two-year extension in August, and manager Ron Washington. Moreno stays in regular communication with both and has faith in their strategy and approach to transforming their young talent into winners.
“I just want the young players to be around people who want to win and want to compete. That’s so important,” Moreno said. “But we need to spend enough money, keep our fans engaged, and for them to understand what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s not for a lack of trying.”
Moreno also recognized the need to focus on the future, emphasizing that the team will be built around the young talent they've recently developed. This includes shortstop Zach Neto, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and right-handers Jose Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, and Ben Joyce.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Caden Dana, the club's No. 1 prospect, made his MLB debut last year, while second baseman Christian Moore, the No. 2 prospect who was drafted this year as the eighth overall pick, is poised to become a regular next season. Both players are ranked among the top 100 prospects in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
“We obviously got a lot of experience for young guys,” Moreno said. “But they keep telling us that we have one of the worst minor league systems. But if you look at our roster that we're playing with, there’s a lot of homegrown guys on our team. They're young, but we move guys through quickly.”