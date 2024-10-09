Arte Moreno Reveals Why He Extended General Manager Perry Minasian
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno decided to extend general manager Perry Minasian to a two-year contract extension in August. Despite the Angels not having made the playoffs since 2014, including in each of Minasian's four seasons with the team, Moreno opted to extend Minasian.
While Minasian's vision has yet to translate into success for the Angels — the Angels just recorded their worst record in franchise history during the 2024 season — Moreno still believes in his plans for the team.
Moreno credits what he's seen out of the Angels' young players — like shortstop Zach Neto and catcher Logan O'Hoppe — for why he has faith in Minasian leading the front office going forward.
“I feel we had a lot of growth with our young players,” Moreno told the Southern California News Group. “We are really showing a lot more talent available going forward than we have for quite a few years. We’ve been trying to patch holes with free agents, and it hasn’t been working. It hasn’t worked in the way we want.”
The Angels have not had a winning season in nearly a decade, but Moreno believes the team can make the correct moves to contend next season — and believes Minasian is part of this plan. Moreno wants to make the playoffs next season.
This is, of course, an ambitious goal for an Angels team that finished last in the American League West and with a franchise record 99 losses. The Angels would likely have to make several large moves in free agency to emerge as an contender — something they are not known to do. The last major contracts the Angels gave out were to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, who have both been frequently injured since earning their massive deals with the team.
The Angels opted not to re-sign Shohei Ohtani and pay him the gigantic $700 million deal he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Angels still could make several impactful signings that aren't out of their budget. The San Diego Padres re-emerged as contenders this season in part because of affordable deals like the one Jurickson Profar signed, but the Padres already had more proven talent on their team. One of the Dodgers' best signings was Teoscar Hernández, who signed on just a one-year, $23.5 million deal.
If the Angels could string together several of those types of signings, they could potentially reach their goals and bring in the players they need. For now, these remain possibilities until the offseason begins.
