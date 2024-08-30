Astros Designate Former Angels Pitcher For Assignment to Add Veteran Outfielder
Houston Astros reliever Janson Junk was designated for assignment on Thursday, in order to make room for Jason Heyward on the team's 40-man roster.
Junk arrived to the Angels clubhouse in 2021. He was immediately assigned to the Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake City Bees.
Junk made his major league debut with the Halos in May 2021 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw a scoreless inning at Angel Stadium and allowed just one hit. He also retired one batter.
The following game, Junk was optioned back to Triple-A. His best performance with the Angels was in July 2022 when Junk was summoned from the minors to face the Kansas City Royals. He posted five scoreless innings, eight strikeouts, and allowed just four hits and one walk.
The reliever made just two appearances for the Angels. Junk was traded as part of the return package to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in Dec. 2022.
The 28-year-old posted a 6.75 ERA through five relief appearances for the Brewers. Milwaukee optioned the right-hander to Nashville Sounds.
Junk spent most of the season at Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander had a 7-10 record with a 4.18 ERA.
Junk's time with the Brewers was his golden ticket to grow under a highly regarded organization in terms of pitcher development. But he had yet to show he can compete at the major league level. The Astros claimed the reliever off waivers at the beginning of August.
Junk made four starts for Triple-A Sugar Land. He allowed 10 earned runs through 14.2 innings.
Junk only has four innings in the majors thus far into his career. He has a 5.18 ERA in the big leagues. From 2021 to now, he has thrown 356.2 minor league frames with a 3.84 ERA. He's posted a 20.4 percent strikeout rate throughout the last three seasons. His command is strong, evidenced by a 7.4 percent walk rate.
Junk still has minor league options this year, so teams in need of innings may be interested in adding him to the clubhouse. Unless he joins a new organization before Sunday, he will not be eligible to pitch for them in the postseason.
Junk was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 22nd round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He can only hope for another chance to prove he can take the mound at the major league level.