Could the Angels Sign the $200 Million Free Agent From Southern California?
Corbin Burnes has hit free agency for the first time in his career.
What’s even more surprising is that, out of the 20 pitchers who have received Cy Young votes in multiple seasons over the past five years, Burnes is the only one to earn votes in each of them.
Burnes is the hottest name on the market now that Blake Snell has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Do the Los Angeles Angels have a shot at bringing the Southern California native home?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked every Major League Baseball team's chances to land the right-hander and the Angels are close, coming in at No. 12.
"The Halos have been surprisingly active this offseason, already committing to more than $80M in free agency, plus another $26M in the Soler trade," Miller writes. "With so much money still tied up in Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, though, making another $200M+ acquisition at this point in time is a stretch. Maybe they'll pounce on Tarik Skubal in two years when Rendon's albatross of a contract is no longer on their ledger."
The hangup for the Halos clearly has to do with money. Burnes won't come cheap which really narrows down his list of suitors.
Spotrac estimates Burnes' market value at six years and $180.8 million, while MLB Trade Rumors forecasts a seven-year, $200 million deal. These figures could be on the low side for the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young winner, especially considering Blake Snell's recent five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.
Miller names the Boston Red Sox as the favorite to sign Burnes followed by the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and San Francisco Giants.
After a 101-win season in 2023, the Orioles acquired Corbin Burnes from the Brewers to fill their need for an ace. Burnes delivered as expected, becoming the staff leader and earning an All-Star selection with a 9-4 record and 2.43 ERA in the first half of his debut season with Baltimore.
Burnes had an impressive 2.92 ERA across 32 starts last season, marking his fifth consecutive year with an ERA under 3.50. He remains one of the top pitchers in the league, if not the best.
Since 2020, Burnes has compiled a 52-31 record, a 2.88 ERA, and 816.2 innings pitched. Only Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have logged more innings in that time. His consistent performance has positioned him for a major free-agent contract.