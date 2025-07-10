Cubs Could Pursue Angels Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
The Athletic listed Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward as one of three players who could "diversify" the Chicago Cubs' lineup as they push for a run into October.
The other two players listed, Ryan McMahon and Eugenio Suarez, are similar in skill set to Ward, as they each have an average exit velocity above 90 miles per hour and barrel the ball up more than 10 percent of the time.
More news: Angels Front Office Criticized By Team Insider For Short-Sighted Decision Making
Ward has a .227 batting average with a .774 OPS through 90 games this season, and has reached 20 homers in three of the last four seasons. His 20 homers leads the Halos, as do his 61 RBIs this campaign. He has stayed healthy all season and has featured in 90 of the Angels' 92 games this year.
While the Cubs could use another powerful bat to round out their outfield, it is unlikely that they'll make a move on Ward over the other two candidates due to their depth on the grass.
Suarez and McMahon both play third base, a position which has been inconsistent in producing for the North Siders this season. None of the third base options listed in their depth chart are batting above .215, and they only have four home runs between the four third basemen listed.
The Cubs already have a strong outfield core of Ian Happ and 2025 All-Star starters Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, and don't have room at designated hitter with MLB's RBIs leader Seiya Suzuki holding it down.
More news: Angels Slammed by Insider for Latest Move to Stunt Team Development
The Angels may avoid selling at the deadline entirely, as they are even on games with the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card, just three games out of the final spot in the postseason. They have taken two out of three against the Texas Rangers, and play their final contest of the four-game set on Thursday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
They will play their final series before the All-Star break against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning Friday.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.