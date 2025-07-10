Angels Front Office Criticized By Team Insider For Short-Sighted Decision Making
The Los Angels Angels were recently criticized by Angels insider Sam Blum about their usage of a young pitcher.
Sam Aldegheri is a 23-year-old southpaw from Italy who has a 4.83 ERA across 72.2 innings of work in Double-A. In just 4.1 innings of MLB play this season, Aldegheri has five earned runs, all of which came during a pair of innings pitched in Tuesday evening's 13-1 thrashing against the Texas Rangers.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery spoke on the tough spot that his squad is in needing more depth in the pitching department, as well as working to develop a young pitcher.
“Listen, it’s a tough spot, when you’re in that position and you’re here to give us length, and then it kind of gets off the rails a little bit — we have to protect him too,” said Montgomery.
The protection from the Angels was called into question after keeping Aldegheri in after 42 pitches and four earned runs in the fifth inning. He gave up another run and 22 pitches in the next frame.
Montgomery was later asked if he was concerned about Aldegheri's development and confidence.
“Of course,” Montgomery said. “Anytime you don’t have success at the major-league level, regardless of your status, it affects your psyche.”
Aldegheri is far from the first pitcher who has been fast-tracked up to the majors in order to eat some innings for the Halos.
Ryan Johnson is another prime example as he started on the Opening Day roster without a single inning of minor league experience. After a 7.36 ERA in 14.2 frames, Johnson was sent down to High-A, where he currently has a 1.99 ERA across 54.1 innings pitched.
Caden Dana is another interesting case as his most recent big league outing towards the end of May featured 63 pitches with three earned runs in the process. After being optioned a few hours later, his next three Triple-A outings raised his ERA to 6.23.
"Embarrassing a pitcher you’ve invested in," wrote Blum, "just for the sake of eating a couple innings, should not be an option.
"Decisions about young pitchers should solely be about what’s in their best interest. Because what’s in the player’s best interest is what will benefit the organization long-term. The people in charge just haven’t realized that yet."
