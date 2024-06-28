Davis Daniel Did Something Only 3 Angels Pitchers Have Ever Done
Davis Daniel's first major league start was two years in the making. It was worth the wait.
Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, Davis tossed eight shutout innings, allowing only four hits and striking out eight batters without allowing a walk. Those numbers were unprecedented for a major league pitcher making his first start.
Even removing several of those qualifiers placed Daniel in elite company.
According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, Daniel joined Bill Kelso (1964), Andy Messersmith (1968) and Steve Kealey (1969) as the only Angels pitchers to throw eight or more scoreless innings in their first career start.
As Bollinger notes, Thursday wasn’t Daniel's MLB debut. He made three relief appearances last year and posted a 2.19 ERA in 12.1 innings. The game against the Tigers marked was a continuation of a solid start to Daniel's big league career, which has been a series of fits and starts. Over the last two seasons, he's 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings.
Thursday marked the fifth time Davis had been recalled from Triple-A since his initial cup of coffee in June 2022. Three of those call-ups lasted exactly one day. Another lasted three days but didn't see him appear in a single game.
Now, with Patrick Sandoval done for the season, Reid Detmers in Triple-A trying to rediscover his form, and Jose Soriano battling an abdominal infection, the Angels' rotation is hurting for help.
Furthermore, the Angels are strongly expected to make at least one trade before the July 30 deadline. Left-hander Tyler Anderson seems as likely as anyone on the Angels' roster to be traded — which would only open another spot for Daniel to join the rotation long-term.
The Angels can only hope Daniel has more starts like Thursday's in his future.