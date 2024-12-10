Former Angels All-Star Drawing Interest From Multiple Big-Name Contenders
The future of former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez is no longer with the Philadelphia Phillies as they reportedly agreed to terms with former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano on Monday.
The Angels dealt Estevez to the Phillies at the trade deadline last season for pitching prospects George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri.
Now, Estevez is drawing interest from several teams and ESPN's Jesse Rogers sees him fitting in well with the New York Yankees after their closer Clay Holmes bolted for the New York Mets.
"Closer Carlos Estevez's market is heating up as the veteran reliever could come off the board by the end of the meetings. Now that the Yankees have cleared up some money, Estevez is a fit in New York, especially after the team lost Clay Holmes via free agency to the Mets. Toronto and Philadelphia – the latter is where he ended the season – remain possible destinations as well."
With Philadelphia most likely not in the picture anymore, the Chicago Cubs could come into play.
In the latest prediction from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the veteran landed a three-year, $33 million deal with Chicago.
"After adding Matthew Boyd to their rotation, the Cubs need to bolster their bullpen and Estévez would be a good fit. He’s coming off a strong year in which he posted a 2.38 ERA over 34 appearances with 20 saves for the Angels before being dealt to the Phillies at the trade deadline. He put up a 2.57 ERA over 20 appearances with six saves for Philadelphia. Batters hit under .200 against all of his arsenal, including his four-seamer, slider, and changeup."
With the Angels, Estévez went 1-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 20 saves, striking out 32 and walking five in 34 innings. At the time of his trade, he had not surrendered a run in 18 consecutive appearances since May 28, allowing only five baserunners in 18 innings.
Estevez signed a two-year deal with the Angels before the 2023 season following a breakout campaign with the Colorado Rockies, where he posted a 3.47 ERA despite the challenges of pitching at Coors Field. The move paid off for Anaheim, as Estevez earned All-Star honors in 2023 with an impressive 1.80 ERA in the first half.
However, his performance dipped sharply in the second half of that season, as he struggled to a 6.59 ERA and 4.46 FIP over 27.1 innings. Despite those challenges, Estevez has bounced back strongly in 2024, re-establishing himself as one of the most appealing relievers available on the market.