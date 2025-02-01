Former Angels All-Star Signs With AL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Move
The Kansas City Royals boosted their bullpen Wednesday when they reportedly signed former Los Angeles Angels All-Star closer Carlos Estévez to a two-year, $22.2 million contract with a club option.
The deal will pay Estévez $10.1 million in each of the first two years, with the club option worth $13 million and a $2 million buyout, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The 32-year-old is coming off his best season yet. He finished the season with a career-best 2.45 earned run average across 54 appearances between the Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies. Before being traded to Los Angeles at the trade deadline, the right-hander had a 2.38 ERA and 20 saves.
Estévez started strong during his stint in Philadelphia, but he ran into trouble late in the season. Through his first 14 outings with the Phillies, he posted an impressive 1.72 ERA.
However, he struggled down the stretch, recording a 5.06 ERA over his final six regular-season appearances. His rough finish carried into the postseason, as he surrendered a crucial home run against the Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS.
The Royals were reportedly interested in acquiring Estévez at the deadline but ultimately went in a different direction, landing Lucas Erceg from the A’s to fill their closer role. Erceg, who remains under team control for five more seasons, proved to be a solid addition, finishing the year with a 2.88 ERA in Kansas City.
More news: Mike Trout Expected to Mostly Be Center Fielder For Angels in 2025
This season, the Royals will have both giving them options for the back end of the bullpen during save situations.
Estévez has been one of the more reliable closers in the majors over the past couple of seasons. He averaged a career-best 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023 en route to earning his first All-Star selection. And while his strikeout numbers dipped in 2024, he also cut his walk rate by more than half while recording a career-best 0.91 WHIP.
Estévez relies on a 97 mph fastball, slider, and changeup, the latter of which registered a 37 percent whiff rate last season. Opponents batted just .192 against him in 2024.
The Angels were once rumored to be bringing their former closer back, but with the deal, that thought will no longer come to fruition.