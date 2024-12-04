Former Angels Catcher Looking to Return for 15th MLB Season
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Martín Maldonado isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Maldonado was released by the White Sox in July and didn’t sign with another club in the final months of the 2024 season.
The baseball insider posted the news on social media Monday morning.
Born in Puerto Rico, Maldonado debuted in the major leagues with the Brewers in 2011. He earned a Gold Glove award with the Angels in 2017. Throughout his career, Maldonado has played in the playoffs six times, bringing valuable postseason experience to any clubhouse. Although he has a .169 batting average in the playoffs, he has hit three home runs in postseason play.
The 38-year-old is a seasoned 14-year veteran, having played for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago White Sox. He spent six seasons with Houston, including their World Series-winning team in 2022.
He signed with the White Sox ahead of the 2024 season but played only 48 games, posting a .119 batting average with four home runs. Known more for his defensive skills and game-calling ability than his offense, he has a career .203 batting average.
With a career total of 59 Defensive Runs Saved, Maldonado ranks among the top 10 in the majors from 2012 to the present. He has earned strong marks from FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus, and Statcast for his framing, blocking, and throwing. Beyond these measurable skills, he is also highly regarded for his leadership in the clubhouse and his ability to work effectively with pitchers.
Maldonado seems determined to finish his major league career on a stronger note, aiming to return in 2025. After sitting out the final months of the season, he recently played for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League. In his 10 games there, he hit two home runs but posted a .114/.184/.314 slash line in that brief stint.
The veteran backstop will most likely have to sign a minor league deal and be invited to big league spring training if he wants to try and catch on with another club.