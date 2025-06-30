Former Angels Hall of Fame Outfielder Tragically Dies at 74
Former California Angel and 2025 Hall of Fame electee Dave Parker passed away at age 74 after a 13-year long battle with Parkinson's disease on Saturday, just one month before his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Classic Baseball Committee elected Parker to the Hall of Fame in December 2024, casting 14 of 16 ballots in his favor. He will be inducted July 27.
Parker had an illustrious MLB career, winning two World Series, one MVP award, three Silver Slugger awards, two batting titles and three Gold Gloves. He made seven All-Star games in his career.
Parker spent most of his years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played for 11 seasons. He won the Pirates' most recent World Series championship in 1979. He won his second World Series in 1989 with the Athletics. Along with the Angels, he also featured for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.
"We join the baseball family in remembering Dave Parker," said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Baseball Hall of Fame. "His legacy will be one of courage and leadership, matched only by his outstanding accomplishments on the field. His election to the Hall of Fame in December brought great joy to him, his family and all the fans who marveled at his remarkable abilities. We will honor his incredible life and career at next month's Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, where his legacy will be remembered forever."
In addition to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Parker was an inaugural member of the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame in 2022 and a recipient of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Hall of Game Award in 2019.
The Milwaukee Brewers traded Parker to the Angels ahead of the 1991 season, and he played 119 games with them before his release in September of that year. He batted .232 and hit 11 home runs for the club.
Parker tallied 2,712 hits throughout his MLB career, hitting 339 home runs and 1,493 RBIs. He had a lifetime batting average of .290 though 2,466 games played.
"He was a gamer," said former Pirates teammate Mike Easler. "He came to play and played hard every single day. Dave was a warrior."
