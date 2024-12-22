Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela is reportedly in agreement with the A's, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Thursday night.
Urshela’s deal with the Athletics guarantees him $2.15 million with an additional $400K available in incentives, Jon Heyman of the New York Post confirmed.
The announcement comes just under two weeks after the A’s, who carried the lowest payroll in Major League Baseball in 2024, made headlines by signing former Yankee pitcher Luis Severino to the most lucrative contract in franchise history.
Severino, 30, signed a three-year deal valued at $67 million.
Urshela spent the 2023 season with the Angels appearing in 62 games and batting .299 with eight doubles, one triple, two home runs and 24 runs batted in.
The infielder was brought up as a third baseman and will likely slot into the hot corner position for the Athletics but he has played all over the infield.
At 33 years old, Urshela has had a busy couple of seasons. Over the past two seasons, he has played for the Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Atlanta Braves. He wrapped up last season with Atlanta, posting a .265 batting average over 36 games.
Third base was a revolving door for the A's in 2024, beginning with J.D. Davis, who earned the role after signing during spring training. However, his early-season injury opened the door for Abraham Toro, who provided a brief spark. In May, Toro hit .315 with a .351 OBP over 28 games, but his performance declined significantly, batting just .200 in eight July games before being designated for assignment in late August.
Throughout the season, the A's also utilized Tyler Nevin, Brett Harris, Armando Alvarez, and Darell Hernaiz at the position. Combined, these six players produced a disappointing 79 wRC+ (where 100 is league average) and totaled -0.9 fWAR. The A's ranked 28th in the league in fWAR at third base, with no player delivering league-average offense.
A nine-year MLB veteran, Urshela is now set to join his eighth team, boasting a career .273 batting average and 73 home runs. He made his big league debut with Cleveland in 2015 and has since played for teams like the Blue Jays and Twins.
Urshela enjoyed his most productive MLB seasons from 2019 to 2021 with the Yankees. During that span, he posted a .292 batting average, hit 41 home runs, and recorded a 119 OPS+ across 1,092 plate appearances.
