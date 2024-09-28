Former Angels Infielder Stays Out West Following DFA
The Arizona Diamondbacks have outrighted former Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Guillorme to Triple-A Reno, as noted in the MLB.com transaction log.
Arizona designated the defensive specialist for assignment last week when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was activated from the injured list.
Guillorme was signed as a free agent on Aug. 20, just two days after being released by the Angels on Aug. 18.
Recognized for his defensive skills, he stepped in at second base while Ketel Marte was sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Guillorme quickly made his mark with consistent and frequently spectacular highlight-reel plays.
Guillorme played in 18 games for the Diamondbacks, totaling 47 plate appearances.
He managed to draw 11 walks and struck out just eight times, but his batting average was only .162, with two extra-base hits, both doubles.
This marks his third team of the season, having made nine appearances with the Atlanta Braves and played 50 games for the Angels. Overall, he has a batting line of .205/.301/.273 across 187 plate appearances.
The Venezuela native spent parts of six seasons with the New York Mets prior to this year, where Guillorme offered versatility and reliable defense off the bench but never managed to hit well enough to secure a regular spot. He posted a .261/.344/.333 slash line over just over 800 plate appearances before being non-tendered last winter.
Guillorme has the option to decline the outright assignment and choose free agency instead.
However,y he has chosen to remain with the organization as a non-roster depth piece in case Arizona faces injuries in the infield during the postseason.
With Triple-A Reno competing for the Pacific Coast League championship this week, he could decide to report there and play a few games while waiting for the big league team’s hopeful playoff run. If he accepts the outright assignment, he’ll be eligible for minor league free agency at the beginning of the offseason.
Gurriel has been sidelined since Sept. 2 due to a strained left calf. At the time of his injury, the right-handed slugger was hitting .274/.316/.428, with a .744 OPS and a 104 OPS+. He had recorded 17 home runs and 70 RBIs.
Defensively, he’s rated above average with +4 defensive runs saved and has contributed 1.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference.com.