Ex-Angels Infielder Quickly Lands With Defending Pennant Winners After DFA
It didn't take long for Luis Guillorme to find a new home.
Because of an injury to Ketel Marte, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Guillorme to a major league contract, optioned infielder Blaze Alexander to Triple-A Reno, and designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment in corresponding moves Tuesday.
El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes was the first to report the news.
Arizona marks the third club this season for the infielder. Álvarez-Montes reported that Guillorme joined the Diamondbacks ahead of their road game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
Guillorme did not appear in the Diamondbacks' game Tuesday, a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
The 29-year-old began the season with the Atlanta Braves and was traded on May 9 to the Angels. He was designated for assignment on Friday and released on Sunday.
Guillorme has slashed .218/.285/.290 across 138 plate appearances split between the Braves and Angels this season with most of those come with Los Angeles. He only appeared in 10 games with Atlanta.
Prior to this season, Guillorme spent parts of six years with the Mets and batted .261 with a .677 OPS. He appeared in 201 games for the Mets from 2020 to 2022, slashing .278/.367/.344 He was non-tendered after 2023 and became a free agent, which led to his deal with Atlanta.
Known primarily for his glove, Guiilorme was an occasional target of criticism from Angels manager Ron Washington.
After a recent loss to the Nationals, Washington criticized Guillorme for not handling a critical 10th-inning line drive off the bat of Alex Call, telling reporters "this is the big leagues."
When Guillorme failed to execute a squeeze bunt in a May game, Washington barely hid his displeasure with the veteran, saying "it wasn't anything I did wrong" in calling for the bunt.
Alexander was a surprise Opening Day starter after breaking camp with the Diamondbacks. He was optioned on July 2, recalled on Aug. 14 and optioned again to make room for Guillorme.
In eight at-bats since being recalled last week, he didn’t record a hit but had two walks and four strikeouts. Alexander is batting .247 for the season.
Arizona claimed Hollowell off waivers from the Colorado Rockies in mid-June. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2022 with Colorado.
In 26 games (33.2 innings pitched) with Colorado last season, he posted a 5.88 ERA with one save. He recorded 32 strikeouts to 18 walks.