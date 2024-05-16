Former Angels Manager Wants to Get Back Into Managing, Under One Condition
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon wants another crack at being a big league manager. Maddon appeared on MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM and said he is ready to manage again, under one condition.
Maddon says he wants to be with a team that will allow his "sensibilities and methods."
Maddon last managed the Angels from 2020-22. The 70-year-old is one of the most accomplished managers on the market right now. He's a two-time World Series champion as a manager and coach. He was a part of the Angels' 2002 World Series coaching staff before managing the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908 (breaking the Curse of the Billy Goat). While his accomplishments and win percentage speak for themselves, the game of baseball and how it is managed has changed so much.
Maddon was very clear that he wants to be able to manage his way. In today's game, that might be impossible. Almost every manager is taking the front office's input regarding the lineup, bullpen, or other vital decisions a manager was historically tasked to make by himself.
The three-time Manager of the Year skippered the Angels for two-plus seasons. He led the Halos to a 130-148 record. The team finished fourth in the American League West during his two full seasons, continuing the franchise's futility during the Shohei Ohtani/Mike Trout era.