Former Angels Outfielder Signs With NL Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Rafael Ortega has signed with the New York Mets, the team announced Monday. Ortega joins the Mets on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Ortega reunites with the Mets after previously playing for them during the 2023 season on a minor league contract. Ortega also returns to playing for a contender after spending the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, who finished with the worst record in MLB history at 41-121.
Ortega previously played for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2016 season after signing with the team on a one-year deal. His tenure with the Angels was the first time he had played in the major leagues since 2012. He signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2008, and made his MLB debut in 2012, but then returned to Double-A during the 2013 season. He later spent time with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals minor league organizations before joining the Angels after the 2015 season.
In his return to the majors, and his first time seeing significant playing time in the big leagues, Ortega appeared in 66 games for the Angels that season. He slashed .232/.283/.292 with 43 hits, 24 runs, one home run, and 16 RBIs. Ortega was later sent down to Triple-A, and designated for assignment after the season.
Following his time as an Angel, Ortega spent the 2017 season in the minor leagues with the San Diego Padres affiliates and then had brief time with the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees before his first stint with the Mets.
In his initial time with the Mets, Ortega once again split time between the major and minor leagues. He appeared in 47 major league games, slashing .219/.341/.272 with 25 hits, 16 runs, one home run, and eight RBIs. Ortega joined the White Sox on a minor league contract the next season, but hit just .071 with one hit, four runs, and one RBI over 14 games. He will look for better results in his upcoming tenure with the Mets.