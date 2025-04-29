Former Angels Pitcher Cut By New Team One Day After Joining Them
Ian Anderson's second stint with the Atlanta Braves was somehow shorter than his first stint with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels acquired Anderson, a right-handed reliever looking for a change of scenery, in a March 23 trade from Atlanta for left-hander Jose Suarez. One month later, Anderson was designated for assignment with an 11.57 ERA in seven games.
The Braves took a flier on Anderson, whom they drafted third overall in 2016 and once trusted to start a World Series game. In hindsight, that flier added up to a day's worth of major league service time.
Anderson was DFA'd again on Tuesday — just one day after he was claimed by his original team — without appearing in a game.
Anderson was the odd man out in Atlanta's bullpen after AJ Smith-Shawver was recalled to start Tuesday in Colorado.
There was initially excitement when the Angels acquired Anderson, 26, in March. The former top prospect helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series, tossing five shutout innings in his only start against the Houston Astros.
Anderson made four postseason starts during Atlanta's march to the 2021 championship, posting a 1.59 ERA. It was the culmination of a strong start to Anderson's major league career. In his first 30 regular season games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Anderson went 12-7 with a 3.25 ERA.
In 2020, Anderson made his first postseason appearance, and became the youngest pitcher in postseason history to allow less than three hits while striking out nine in at least six innings.
Anderson saw both his ERA (5.00) and FIP (4.25) rise in 2022, as he went 10-6 in 111.2 innings while striking out 97 batters and walking 54. He finished the season in the minor leagues, and lost the entire 2023 campaign to Tommy John surgery.
When he returned, Anderson needed time to find his footing, as is typical for pitchers coming back from the ligament-replacement procedure. He posted a 3.03 ERA and allowed opponents to hit just .223 against him while striking out more than a batter an inning across his final six starts of the 2024 minor league season.
Anderson had an odd spring training. He allowed only eight hits in 20 Grapefruit League innings (four starts, two relief appearances) while walking 20 and striking out 10 batters. The Braves swapped him for Suarez — another change-of-scenery candidate — but cut the former Angels lefty after just three games.
