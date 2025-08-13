Former Angels Reliever DFA’d By AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Hector Neris was designated for assignment by the Houston Astros, ending his third tenure with the organization.
Houston was Neris' third stop this season. With the Angels, he made made 21 appearances and pitched 14 innings, though his ERA was a disappointing 5.14.
He was just below replacement level with the Angels, leading to the organization eventually cutting ties with the 36-year-old arm.
The Astros picked him up and gave him another 12 appearances, netting a 5.40 ERA, continuing to give up runs.
During his last appearance on Monday, Nerris gave up three runs in 0.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox, essentially ending his time with the organization.
With the appearance, the pitcher reached 10 years of MLB service, a huge feat that few professional players achieve.
“It’s everything,” Neris told the Houston Chronicle. “You stop your life and think about when you started and everything. … Nobody said it can be easy, but we made it. We’re working hard, day by day, and we’re here now.”
His teammates were also happy for him. Jose Altuve, who has been an icon in Houston for years, celebrated the accomplishment.
“Ten years is a big number,” Altuve said. “Happy for him. He’s a great guy, he’s been part of this team in good moments and he’s another guy that we got back this year and is helping the team.”
Earlier this month, Nerris had a confrontation with the Red Sox third base coach, which led to the benches clearing.
The relief pitcher tried to balk Trevor Story over to third base as a way of not tipping his pitches in case Story looked at his grip. Nerris addressed if Boston knew his pitches.
"Maybe yes, maybe no,“ Nerris told reporters, ”but just wanted to concentrate. In this situation, I don’t think about it. I want to do what I’m feeling right in the moment.
“Just wanted to feel better to concentrate on the guy at home plate. Just wanted to move on and keep on the guy on home plate, not worrying about him.
The best season of the Dominican's career came in 2023 with the Astros. He played a key role out of the bullpen during the playoffs.
In 2022, he won a World Series, getting the team through high-leverage situations.
