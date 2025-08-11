Angels Top Prospect Could Join Rotation Following Jack Kochanowicz Decision, Says Insider
Los Angeles Angels insider Rhett Bollinger believes left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri has the chance to join the Angels' rotation soon, especially after Jack Kochanowicz lost his spot in the rotation.
Aldegheri has already spent time at the major league level over the past two seasons, making three starts in 2024 and two relief appearances this season.
Last year he had an ERA of 4.85 through 13 innings before a blister landed him on the injured list for the remainder of the season. His two outings this season didn't go as well as they could have, as he allowed two runs in his first appearance before getting shelled in a controversial game against the Texas Rangers in early July.
In his second outing, the southpaw pitched two innings and allowed five earned runs, not getting any help from the pitching staff.
"Embarrassing a pitcher you’ve invested in," wrote Angels writer Sam Blum, "just for the sake of eating a couple innings, should not be an option.
"Decisions about young pitchers should solely be about what’s in their best interest. Because what’s in the player’s best interest is what will benefit the organization long-term. The people in charge just haven’t realized that yet."
The 23-year-old has looked far more comfortable in Double-A, where he has spent most of this season playing. He has a 3.91 ERA through 19 starts this season, and has racked up 91 strikeouts in 103.2 innings pitched so far.
Aldegheri only made four starts for the Trash Pandas last season, however he has made a clear improvement since his last sting and has sacrificed strikeouts for results so far in 2025.
If Aldegheri is the one to receive the call to the majors in Kochanowicz's place, he will hope to produce better numbers and get a little more help from his coaches to prevent any situations such as the one against the Rangers.
The Angels will make a decision soon, however since Kochanowicz wouldn't have pitched until later in the week, they will have a little more time to make their choice.
The Angels will take on the Dodgers in a three-game series beginning Monday, and could make their announcement as soon as the end of the three-game set against their crosstown rival. The series begins at 6:38 p.m. PT.
