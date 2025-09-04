Former Angels Reliever Signs With AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Guillermo Zuñiga has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners, per the team's MLB.com transaction log.
Zuñiga, 26, last appeared in Major League Baseball in 2024 as a member of the Angels. The hard-throwing right-hander made 15 appearances out of the Angels bullpen, allowing 10 earned runs over 17.2 innings of work for a 5.09 ERA. He was designated for assignment and released by the Angels in November.
The righty then joined the Philadelphia Phillies on a minor league deal this past offseason. He made 38 appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, accruing a 5.14 ERA with 43 strikeouts across 42 innings. He was released from the Phillies last week.
Zuñiga is now with the Mariners organization, where he'll look to get back to the big league level. He won't be eligible to play with the team in the postseason since he signed after Sept. 1. However, it was unlikely he would get that opportunity anyway as the Mariners have some work to do to get him major league ready.
Zuñiga's professional career began back in 2016 when he joined the Atlanta Braves organization as an international free agent.
However, in November 2017, Zuñiga was released from his contract and declared a free agent after an investigation showed Braves general manager John Coppolella and international scouting director Gordon Blakely violated MLB's rules regarding international signings.
Zuñiga then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he worked his way through the minor leagues but never received an MLB opportunity. His first came with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, when he coincidentally faced the Angels, retiring Chad Wallach, Zach Neto and Mike Trout in order.
Across 17 career games at the MLB level, Zuñiga has a 5.03 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. His fatsball velocity averaged 96.7 mph last season, which ranked in the 88th percentile in MLB.
He has a four-pitch mix, using a sinker, four-seam fastball, slider and changeup. His best pitch is his fastball, as opponents hit just .167 against it last season. If the Mariners can help him hone in on his other pitches, he could turn into a serviceable reliever in MLB.
