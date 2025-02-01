Former Angels Superstar Albert Pujols is a Championship-Winning Manager
Former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols ended his first season as a manager on a high note leading his team to a championship celebration.
Pujols’ Leones del Escogido won 6-5 over the Tigres del Licey in Game 7 to become the Dominican Republic’s winter league (LIDOM) champions.
The victory secured Escogido's 17th LIDOM title and their first in nine years, with their last championship coming against Licey in the 2015-16 season.
In his first season as a manager, Pujols led Escogido to a 24-25 record in the regular season, securing the fourth and final spot in the LIDOM playoffs. Once in the postseason, Pujols' team caught fire and went 10-5, posting a plus-42 run differential in the round-robin semifinals to reach the finals, where they faced Licey.
Pujols was also part of a bizarre controversy during Game 6.
The scene unfolded Sunday night when the Leones were one out away from clinching the championship. However, Gustavo Nunez, a former New York Mets minor leaguer, hit a two-run homer to tie the game for Tigres, who went on to win in 13 innings and force a Game 7.
Pujols raised doubts about the legitimacy of the home run, asking for Nunez's bat to be inspected to ensure it wasn't an illegal bat used to hit the homer.
“Bat is inspected, and dissected, this morning. Bat is found to be legal,”baseball reporter Shawn Spradling posted on X.
On their way to the championship, Escogido secured three of their 10 round-robin wins against the Aguilas Cibaenas, managed by his former Cardinals teammate Yadier Molina. Molina's team struggled in the round-robin, finishing with a 4-11 record and placing fourth among the four qualifying teams.
Pujols' team will now represent the Dominican Republic in this year's Caribbean Series because of their championship victory.
The tournament will be held in Mexicali, Mexico, and will feature champion teams from top winter leagues in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Japan. Japan will be represented by the Japan Breeze, marking their debut in the prestigious winter baseball event.
Pujols and his team will begin their tournament with a Jan. 31 matchup against the Cardenales de Lara of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.
Caribbean Series games will air in English on MLB Network.