'I'm Coming Back,' Says Angels Pitcher Who Was Retired Last Year
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Hunter Strickland plans to return for the 2025 season despite seemingly nearing retirement a year ago. Strickland re-signed with the Cincinnati Reds in March 2023 at the start of the season on a minor league contract, and played for Triple-A Louisville.
Strickland did not last long with the Reds' top farm team. He appeared in 12 games and pitched 11 total innings, and was released in early May after posting an 11.45 ERA. Strickland did not sign with another team during the 2023 season. Then 34 years old and having not found another team, it seemed Strickland was likely to retire. He had fully accepted that his career was likely over too.
Strickland ended up finding another home in the Angels, where he signed in May despite having not pitched competitively in nine months. Strickland originally signed with the Angels on a minor league contract, and began his tenure with the Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake affiliate.
Strickland played two games for the Bees before he was promoted to the major leagues for the first time since 2022.
In a resurgent 2024 season with the Angels, Strickland is 3-1 with a 3.23 ERA, one save, and 56 strikeouts over 68 appearances. He's stayed hot for the long haul, having not allowed a single earned run over 7.2 innings pitched through September.
After a successful return this season, Strickland is looking to continue pitching — even if he isn't able to re-sign with the Angels.
“I’m coming back,” said Strickland, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I don’t know if it’s here or wherever it’s going to be. Obviously I’m a free agent. I love it here. Love the group. But business is business. We’ll see how that plays out. But I’m definitely not done playing, for sure.”
While Strickland will be a free agent after the season and might not return to the Angels, he did give the Angels credit for helping him through his resurgent season. He added that he is "grateful" for the Angels providing him this opportunity, and helping him expand his amount of pitches this seasons.
“These guys have helped me refine, fine-tune some pitches, which has definitely helped,” Strickland said, via Fletcher. “I think just seeing the game through a different lens, with a different perspective, has been fun. I think that’s the key, keeping it fun and trusting yourself.”