Kyren Paris Has Been the Angels' Best Hitter: Why Isn't He Playing Every Day?
The Los Angeles Angels have an unlikely hero on the roster in Kyren Paris.
The 23-year-old hit the go-ahead home run in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox Sunday. He hit a game-tying triple in the seventh inning Monday, and the go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning Tuesday.
Paris has made a huge contribution offensively, as he is hitting .345 with three runs batted in, three stolen bases, and a 1.546 OPS.
Nevertheless, manager Ron Washington has opted to keep Jo Adell as the team's starting centerfielder for the time being.
“Of course, it is (difficult to bench Paris), the way he’s been playing, but Adell is ready to go, so he’s back in center field,” Washington said. “We’ve got to get him going too. If I don’t put Adell back out there, he’s just gonna rot. We can’t afford to have him rot, and I’m not gonna let Paris rot. So I’ve got a challenge on my hands, and I’m gonna figure it out before it’s over.”
Paris got his opportunity when Adell was injured in the Angels' second game of the season, and he took full advantage of it. But now that Adell is back in the lineup, Paris is back on the bench.
Paris had exclusively played in the infield during his five years in the minors prior to making the Angels' roster this season. Therefore, Washington does not want to have the young Halo play in the infield as that could be difficult as he also tries to get acclimated in the outfield.
“We’ve played four ball games,” Washington said. “I’m not worried about who’s off to a good start offensively. We’re finding ways to win ball games, and if we can continue to find ways to win ball games with our offense not clicking, that means that we are headed in the right direction, and I want to stay in the direction we are going in. It may not be supplying us with offense right now, but they are catching that rock.”
While Washington is prioritizing Paris' new journey in center field, his bat should be in the lineup everyday. With Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson struggling at shortstop, perhaps Paris could play where he's most comfortable.
Paris proved he deserves to be an everyday starter, and now it's up to the Angels to take advantage of this offensive surge from the young Halo.
