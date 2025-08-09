Longtime MLB Veteran Says Angels Need to Trade Mike Trout
Longtime MLB veteran center fielder Cameron Maybin chimed in on the Los Angeles Angels potentially trading Mike Trout.
Maybin said the Halos should trade Trout to give the veteran a chance to win a World Series championship. Trout was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2012, has earned 11 AL All-Star selections, three AL Most Valuable Player awards and more.
But the one feat Trout has yet to accomplish is a World Series victory.
He has only ever played in three postseason games during his career, all of which were in 2014. The Angels have not been to the postseason since, and Trout has stuck with them through it all.
“Give the guy a chance, man. Reward him for his loyalty actually,” Maybin said on Foul Territory. “Get him somewhere where he has a chance to win. I mean, at this point, it’s Mike Trout, he’s still special. Get something for him now and allow him to go win. He deserves it.”
Many have questioned why Trout has remained with the Halos through MLB’s longest postseason drought. But the 34-year-old has said he wants to win with the franchise.
Los Angeles is beginning to scratch the surface of a return to the postseason and have put up one of their best fights in the AL Wild Card race this season.
However, the Angels had an unproductive trade deadline and are six games behind in the race. Therefore, a postseason berth does not seem to be in the cards for the Halos this season.
The Angels have expressed their goal is to play in the postseason in 2026, which is why they held onto their players at the deadline. Los Angeles could make it back to the postseason sometime in the next few years but the question is how much longer Trout has left in his career.
Trout has sustained several injuries over the past few seasons and recently underwent two surgeries to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He is now restricted to designated hitter and has not played right field since returning from injury on May 30.
Despite Trout’s limitations defensively, the nine-time AL Silver Slugger is still dominant at the plate. He has hit 20 home runs and his on-base percentage (.363) ranks 10th in the AL this season.
Trading Trout would give the Angels more freedom to build a postseason-caliber roster, while allowing the veteran to cross another item off his baseball bucket list.
