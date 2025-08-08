Angels Top Prospect Accomplishes Feat Not Done In 2 Years
Los Angeles Angels No. 6 prospect Nelson Rada became the first 19-year-old to hit a home run in Triple-A since Jackson Holiday in 2023 in the Salt Lake City Bees' 15-12 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.
Rada moved up to Triple-A on Aug. 2, and has been on a tear since his promotion. He went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the Bees' win, and is 6-for-17 with six RBIs since moving up.
The Halos signed Rada as an international free agent in 2022, and he has steadily climbed the minor leagues since. He posted a .712 OPS with Double-A Rocket City before his promotion, which is more than .100 higher than his .600 tally from 2024.
Rada is the highest-ranked Angels outfielder prospect, and only one of two outfielders in the Halos' top 15, the other being Matthew Lugo.
"Ever since the Angels signed Rada, considered one of the best outfielders in the 2022 international signing class, for $1.85 million in January of that year, they’ve pushed the outfielder aggressively," reads MLB.com's scouting report on Rada. "After a solid Dominican Summer League debut after signing, they skipped him over the Arizona Complex League and sent him to full-season Inland Empire. Then in 2024, he leapfrogged over High-A ball to spend the year with Double-A Rocket City at age 18. In both seasons, Rada started very slowly -- which is understandable -- then made some adjustments and held his own in the later parts of each season.
"...Rada will also have to be sure to maintain his athleticism. He has outstanding instincts in all aspects of the game, especially defensively, and his ability to use his speed to steal bags and stick in center field is his best chance at being an every day guy in the big leagues. Just 19 for nearly all of this season, there’s still plenty of time for him to figure it out."
The Angels will hope for Rada's continued development as they continue to try to strengthen their farm system. The outfielder has the upside to become a key piece in the Angels' young core, and could be a valuable asset for years to come in a rebuilding organization.
