Luis Rengifo Sets 40-Plus Year Angels Record as One of MLB's Best Hitters
Amid an overall down season, Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo remains a huge bright spot for the team this year. Rengifo currently leads MLB in batting average after an outstanding week. He is slightly above Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who have a .316 average compared to Rengifo's .317 average.
This is huge for the Angels, who despite having Mike Trout for over the last decade, have not had a player lead MLB in batting average this late in the season since Rod Carew posted a .372 average on August 12, 1983, via Angels PR. Carew was a seven-time batting champion during his career, but won all these titles with the Minnesota Twins before he joined the Angels.
If Rengifo finishes the year as the league leader in batting champion, he will become only the second Angels player to ever do so. Former California Angels' Alex Johnson led the American League in batting average in 1970 with a .329 average.
Rengifo has been phenomenal over the last week, recording at least one hit in each of his last five games. He had four straight games with two hits prior to Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, when he had one hit. His performance was a key part of the Angels' six-game winning streak last week. Overall this season, Rengifo has slashed .317/.362/.449 with 77 hits, 36 runs, six home runs, and 24 RBI.