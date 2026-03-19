All You Need to Know About the Angels Spring Breakout Game

Spring Breakout games are a chance for teams to put their best prospects on the field and give them a chance to shine. Today at 11 AM, the Angels top prospects will face the Guardians top prospects in Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Here's what you need to know.

The game will be televised on MLB.com, MLB.TV and on the MLB app.

This is a huge win for Angels fans as very few Cactus League games have been aired. This is a rare opportunity to watch Angels baseball, even of the prospect variety, from the Cactus League home of the Angels.

By logging onto any of the above, Angels fans can watch their best prospects face off against Cleveland's future stars.

The game time has moved up to 11 AM local time.

It will be a scorcher in Phoenix today with temperatures expected to hit 104 degree Fahrenheit. While natives of the Valley will consider that a pleasant summer day, it isn't ideal for the players and fans.

As a result, MLB moved the game up to 11 AM in hopes the game will wrap up before the worst heat of the day.

Here is the Angels roster

Angels 26-man roster for their Spring Training Breakout game, via https://t.co/z2OpNaAjEL: pic.twitter.com/RZTKoIRumZ — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) March 18, 2026

This roster features most of the Angels best prospects. Tyler Bremner was the second overall pick in last year's draft and is the biggest name on the Angels roster. He's quite a bit away from The Show but he's worthy of getting the start in a game that is all about the future.

If you are looking for prospects that might be in Anaheim in 2026 those are Nelson Rada, Samy Natera Jr., and possibly Chris Cortez.

Cortez sat down for an interview with Angels on SI.

And the Guardians roster.

We’ve got our roster for Spring Breakout ‼️



Tune in tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on https://t.co/o5PFn13mb8, https://t.co/24ju3OZ7Ja, or the MLB App.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/4hvg1WsvHJ — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) March 18, 2026

Jace LaViolette is the Guardians first round pick from last year and an absolute monster on the grass. He has huge power and take a lot of walks but also strikes out quite a bit.

Braylon Doughty is a really interesting 20 year old known for his plus curveball and slider.

If you're looking for a player you might see on TV soon, Ralphy Velazquez spent last year in AA and has 60 grade power to go along with a 50 grade hit tool. He could soon add some thump to the Guardians roster.

Tune in to see the Angels future.

Angels on SI will watch the Spring Breakout game and cover prospects throughout the year. Look for more Spring Breakout coverage throughout the day then coverage of the prospects as they make their way to the big leagues.