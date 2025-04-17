Mike Trout Could Miss Angels Game Friday vs Giants
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout could be out of the lineup for Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants as a well-deserved first full day off.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Whether or Not He'll Participate in 2026 World Baseball Classic
“I haven’t talked to Mike yet, but I was thinking about that day,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “We’ll see how Mike feels. I’m gonna mention it to him, and it’s gonna be up to him to decide.”
This season, Trout is slashing .190/.293/.492 with six home runs, 14 runs batted in, and a .785 OPS. The L.A. lineup has slowed down in the past two games, with just one run, 11 hits, 20 strikeouts, and three walks.
The Angels have lost 4-of-5 games and back-to-back series, but that could be because of their tough road schedule. The nine-game, three-city road trip to Tampa, Houston and Texas marks 15 of the Halos' first 18 games played on the road.
The Angels are currently 9-8 and rank second in the American League West. The early success of the Halos has surprised many baseball insiders, but the 2025 squad has their sights set on the postseason.
“I hope we can continue to stack up series wins, because that’s what gets you to the playoffs,” Washington said. “And our goal is to hopefully continue to play good baseball, and when that time comes, hopefully we’re there. You have to do it by winning series.”
The Angels will need to turn things around quickly, but reinforcements are coming to the lineup with Logan O'Hoppe returning and Zach Neto coming back soon.
More news: Angels Manager Says Zach Neto Could Return Sooner Than Expected
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.