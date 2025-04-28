Mike Trout Doesn't Want to Take Off Days for Angels This Season
Mike Trout is no stranger to watching games from inside the dugout.
Since 2019, he's played at least 83 games in a single season only once. A rash of serious injuries have seriously hindered the trajectory of a player that was on the way to become an all-time great.
Now as healthy as he's been in years, Trout is aiming to make the most of this current season as he approaches his 34th birthday this upcoming August.
Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register had some thoughts on the superstar. When speaking with Trout, it was evident that the outfielder has had enough of being off the field.
“I told Wash, ‘I took a lot of games off last year. I want to play every game as much as I can,’” Trout said. “Obviously, when I need a day, we’ll talk about it. But we have a good little rotation going of DH-ing. Even back-to-back DH has been good because it refuels the legs.”
It's clearly a delicate balance for Manager Ron Washington. At Trout's age considering his injury history, it might not be feasible to play him in an everday capacity. At the same time, Washington realizes Trout's value to the lineup as a run-producing threat.
“Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to pick days to get Mike off his feet totally,” Washington said, “but right now, the way our offense been going, we can’t afford to not have him in there. Like I said, there’s two things that he brings, presence and performance. We need his presence every day. Eventually he’s going to start performing, but his presence we need every day and tonight it’s his presence.”
Trout's power stroke has come back quite well (9 homers this month), though his usual proclivity for hitting for average has yet to really emerge in this early portion of the season. He's hitting only .177 thus far.
As shown above, Trout's underlying analytics are still quite good. With more at-bats and time on the field, one would think that the New Jersey native will turns things around and finish with a batting average that's more 'Trout-like' in nature.
